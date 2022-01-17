DCB Bank appoints Rupa Devi Singh as chairman after Munjee's retirement

Private sector lender has appointed Rupa Devi Singh as its new part time chairman following the retirement of Nasser Munjee from that position. Her appointment is subject to approval from regulatory authorities like Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the Bank.

The bank informed the BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 14, 2022 approved the appointment of Rupa Devi Singh, independentdirector, as non-executive (part-time) chairman. Singh's appointment will be effective from the date of receipt of the RBI approval. Munjee was the chairman of the bank since August 2005.

Rupa Devi Singh has been a non-executive independent director of the bank from January 22, 2015. She has over 35 years of experience in various sectors viz. commercial banking, project structuring, infrastructure, etc.

She was the founding managing director and CEO of Power Exchange India (PXIL). Prior to joining PXIL, she worked with CRISIL as director – Power Practice and subsequently, as director, Corporate & S E Asia at CRISIL.

She started her career with the State Bank of India (SBI) and had a long stint of about 26 years during which she worked in various senior positions.