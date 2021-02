Decoded: Understanding the draft guidelines on credit default swaps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled draft guidelines on credit default swaps (CDS). In the past too, the RBI has tried to launch a comprehensive CDS product but it never really took off. Here’s a look at why that was the case and what has changed now.

What is a credit default swap (CDS)? It is a form of insurance that a bond investor buys against potential defaults by a corporation. The seller of the CDS is not necessarily an insurance company and the contract can be written (issued) by any permitted regulated financial entity, mainly banks. If the underlying bond ...