JUST IN
Digital lenders seek cap on default loss guarantee models from RBI
NBFC-MFIs overtake commercial banks in micro loan market share in Q2
Slippages from restructured NBFC book increased in H1FY23, says Icra
NBFCs' share in India's lending pie fell to 5-year low of 19.8% in H1FY23
Curb on securitising short-term maturity loans may hurt micro loan biz
Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group
Bajaj Finance raises interest on FDs of up to Rs 5 crore by 25 bps
Regulating NBFCs like banks to impair lending model: FIDC to FM Sitharaman
Moneyboxx Finance expands operations in Chhattisgarh, opens new branches
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates on deposits from November 16
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» NBFCs
Indian banks' loans rose by 17.5% y-o-y in 2 weeks till December 2: RBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Digital lenders seek cap on default loss guarantee models from RBI

They suggested that the central bank could look at a reasonable cap to the FLDG models, given RBI's concerns of around build-up of systemic risk and 100% risk transfer rather than banning it outright

Topics
digital lending | RBI | Reserve Bank of India

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

digital lending, loans, digital loans
Photo: Shutterstock

At a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor earlier this week, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) – the industry association for digital lenders – raised the issue of first loss default guarantee (FLDG).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on digital lending

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.