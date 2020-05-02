Discretionary loans, cross-selling likely to reduce after moratorium

Earlier this month, when Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance, said the larger challenge ahead of the company was conveying to its customers that a moratorium on loans wasn’t a waiver, it sent signals of a probable change in the borrowers’ approach towards credit in tough times like these.

A few weeks later, HDFC Bank said the situation on the moratorium was an evolving one and it was too early to call out any specific trend. “Our channel checks reveal that customers are opting for the moratorium even if they don’t require one and in many ...