Dollar forward rates normalise after carry traders unwind positions

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust IPO subscribed 4.83 times
-
The spike in near-term dollar-rupee forward premium has normalised after carry traders unwound some of their positions and arbitrageurs set in to take advantage of the peculiar rise in cash-spot rates.
The premium for May has fallen to around its normal level of 30-32 paise, from 50-54 paise on Monday. The cash-spot premium, which is used by banks for swaps, had indicated a forward premium rate of 16 per cent.
The rates had also jumped as dollars accumulated in the system following the initial public offering of PowerGrid’s infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). Foreign investors converted their dollars for rupees to invest in the IPO. Most of that dollar has gone back after the IPO closed, say experts, easing the pressure on the system.
According to currency dealers, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unannounced policy measures on Wednesday put out a signal that the central bank was watching the markets and will take care of the volatility. The central bank was also seen doing some intervention in the markets to ease out the forward rates.
The RBI calmed down the nerves by sending a strong signal in the favour of further flattening of the yield curve, said Amit Pabari, MD and CEO of CR Forex, a currency consultant.
“The relief measures could support the ongoing chaos regarding Covid disruptions in the financial activity and hence volatility in the rupee could be under the RBI’s control,” he said.
The fall in the premium has normalised hedging cost, aiding importers in hedging their near-term exposures.
Currency dealers are also advising exporters to cover a part of their near-term exposure. However, there has been no change in the large exposure framework limitations of local branches of foreign banks.
The rules now say that they cannot repatriate dollars beyond a point from their local operations to their head-office. Therefore, when forward contracts mature, especially at the month-end, there could be issues of dollar excesses and such spikes in overnight or near-term forward contracts cannot be ruled out, dealers say.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU