Rs 50-bn loan fraud: ED to file charge sheet against Sandesara brothers

The will soon file a charge sheet under the anti-money laundering law against the Sandesara brothers, wanted in an over Rs 50 billion alleged bank loan fraud case, promoters of a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, officials said on Monday.

The central probe agency will seek Interpol red corner notices (global arrest warrants) against the brothers and other accused based on this criminal complaint even as their exact locations remain unknown and changing — from UAE to Nigeria, the officials said. The had filed few charge sheets, called prosecution complaints, in this case against other accused. The agency had registered a PMLA case against Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and their Sterling Biotech and others on October 27, two days after a case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 57 billion and corruption was filed against them by the CBI.

“Loans to the tune of Rs 57 billion was disbursed by various during the years 2004-2012. Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were opened against the accused in August, 2017.

“During the course of investigation, three persons were arrested, one of them Gagan Dhawan, who was close to the power centre when the loans were sanctioned," the said in a statement.

It added that the agency has already attached properties worth Rs47 billion and is looking for "more properties and trails for the proceeds of crime" in this case.

The ED and the CBI have booked the company, its directors — the Sandesara brothers, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Vilas Joshi, chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, former director Andhra Bank Anup Garg and some unidentified people in connection with the alleged bank

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 50 billion from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets.

As per the FIR, the total pending dues of the group of companies were Rs 53.83 billion as on December 31, 2016. The ED has taken cognisance of this FIR to file its PMLA case.