JUST IN

Banks revise foreign currency deposit rates in response to RBI's move
SBI, ICICI Bank up interest rates on certain foreign currency bank deposits
Major PSU banks to go live on account aggregator system by July-end
Banks' gross NPA at 5.9%, a 6-year low, likely to improve: CARE Ratings
RBI approves Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of Karur Vysya Bank
Banks may incur Rs 13,000 cr MTM losses in Q1 on rising bond yields: Icra
Centre should privatise all PSBs, except State Bank of India: NCAER
Bank of Baroda raises MCLR on select tenor loans by up to 15 basis points
SC verdict in Mallya case will enhance recovery prospects: Bankers
Bank of Maharashtra bucks the trend, cuts MCLR by 20-35 basis points
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

MFIs' gross loan portfolio rises to Rs 2.9 trillion at March-end: Report

Business Standard

ED probing some entities, employees over irregularities, says IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank says it has no credit exposure to the entities being investigated

Topics
IndusInd Bank | Enforcement Directorate | employee

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
indusind bank
The FIR, dated July 9, was filed with the Chennai CCB-1 Police Station.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against certain entities, including some employees of the bank, over alleged financial irregularities.

The FIR, dated July 9, was filed with the Chennai CCB-1 Police Station, IndusInd Bank informed exchanges on Wednesday, adding that it had no credit exposure to the entities being investigated.

The Chennai Zonal Office of the ED had been investigating certain entities for alleged irregularities with regard to remittances for import transactions carried out from 2011 to 2014, IndusInd Bank said.

“The bank had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities. The bank had also filed complaints with the police authorities in 2015 against some of the unscrupulous entities,” the private lender said.

The matter had been scrutinised by the Reserve Bank of India in October 2015 and a penalty had been imposed on the lender, IndusInd Bank said. It added that many of the employees concerned had already left the bank.

“The Bank continues to extend full cooperation and assistance to the Law Enforcement Agencies and is duty bound to take appropriate action against any of the named employees if found to have deliberately facilitated/abetted the conduct of any illegitimate transaction,” IndusInd Bank said.
Read our full coverage on IndusInd Bank

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 17:53 IST

`
.