EPFO e-Passbook: How to download, check balance and other details

Some portion of your salary is deposited into your Employees' Organisation (EPFO) account every month. Employees are entitled to receive this amount post retirement or after a certain period of time. The current EPF interest rate is 8.10%. However, it is subject to change.

If you wish to check your EPF account balance or the interest credited to your account, you can do so from the comfort of your home. The offers accountholders access to an e-passbook, which can be downloaded from the organisation’s official website.

What is EPF?

EPF is a mandatory savings scheme started under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The employee and the employer contribute to the scheme on a monthly basis in equal proportion. The scheme covers all organisations in which 20 or more people are employed. At present, there are nearly 50 million subscribers.

On June 3, the Centre okayed an interet rate of 8.1% per annum on EPF deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low. In March, had decided to lower the interest rate on deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1% from 8.5% provided in 2020-21.

How to download EPFO e-Passbook?

•Visit the official EPFO website (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login).

•Enter your account details such as the Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, along with the captcha code.

•Then click on the ‘Login’ button.

•Select the relevant Member ID and your PF e-passbook will appear on the screen.

•You can also download the e-passbook in PDF format.