JUST IN

Sebi allows virtual annual meetings for InvITs, REITs till end of December
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
Principal MF ceases to exist as mutual fund from June 2, says Sebi
What is windfall tax on oil companies?
UPI processed nearly 6 billion transactions worth Rs 10 trillion in May
Credit offtake remains robust in April across sectors, shows RBI data
Mudra loans worth Rs 36,578 cr sanctioned to 5.4 mn borrowers in April-May
Inflation fight, monsoon may take pressure off RBI: Former deputy governor
Rs 500 fake currency notes surge 102% in FY22, says RBI annual report
Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to fall in circulation: RBI annual report
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

RBI likely to bring 0.40% hike in rates in next policy review meet: Report

Business Standard

EPFO e-Passbook: How to download, check balance and other details

The current EPF interest rate is 8.1%

Topics
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation | Provident Fund | EPFO data

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
epfo, provident fund, mutual fund, income, invest
Photo: Shutterstock

Some portion of your salary is deposited into your Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account every month. Employees are entitled to receive this amount post retirement or after a certain period of time. The current EPF interest rate is 8.10%. However, it is subject to change.

If you wish to check your EPF account balance or the interest credited to your account, you can do so from the comfort of your home. The EPFO offers accountholders access to an e-passbook, which can be downloaded from the organisation’s official website.

What is EPF?

EPF is a mandatory savings scheme started under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The employee and the employer contribute to the scheme on a monthly basis in equal proportion. The scheme covers all organisations in which 20 or more people are employed. At present, there are nearly 50 million EPFO subscribers.

On June 3, the Centre okayed an interet rate of 8.1% per annum on EPF deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low. In March, EPFO had decided to lower the interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1% from 8.5% provided in 2020-21.

How to download EPFO e-Passbook?

•Visit the official EPFO website (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login).

•Enter your account details such as the Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, along with the captcha code.

•Then click on the ‘Login’ button.

•Select the relevant Member ID and your PF e-passbook will appear on the screen.

•You can also download the e-passbook in PDF format.
Read our full coverage on Employees' Provident Fund Organisation

First Published: Sat, June 04 2022. 06:10 IST

`