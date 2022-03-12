JUST IN

Strong recovery seen as bounce rates ease further in Feb; lowest in 32 mths
Centre lures candidates for DFI's top job with hefty pay package
'Buy now pay later' in lifestyle purchases showing non-payments: Report
PNB Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via rights issue
Digital Rupee with specific end use to improve efficacy: Deloitte
Interest subsidy scheme for exporters extended till March 2024: RBI
UPI transactions likely to touch Rs 100 trillion soon: Shaktikanta Das
Borrowing costs rise sharply for states on Ukraine-led geopolitical strife
Russia-Ukraine war: Rs 1.2 trn SME debt at risk, lower-rated unit worse off
We see clear advantages in a central bank driven digital currency: FM
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Moderate asset quality pressure may re-emerge for banks: Fitch

Business Standard

EPFO lowers interest on PF deposits for 2021-22 to four-decade low of 8.1%

This is the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

Topics
EPFO | EPFO interest rate | CBT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings
Now, after the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21, sources said.

This is the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees has decided to provide 8.1 per cent rate of interest on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 2021-22 in its meeting held on Saturday," a source said.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021.

It was ratified by the finance ministry in October 2021 and thereafter, EPFO issued directions to field offices to credit the interest income at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21 into the subscribers' account.

Now, after the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on EPFO

First Published: Sat, March 12 2022. 13:02 IST

`
.