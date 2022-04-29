JUST IN

What is credit score & why is it important?
'Dollar is king' mantra rings across currencies as yen drops to 20-year low
NABARD to raise Rs 3.5 trn in FY23; bond issuance seen at Rs 45,000 cr
Payment gateways avoid powering crypto exchanges given RBI reservations
What is UPI123Pay?
Risky debt to increase by Rs 60,000 cr in FY23, says India Ratings report
Despite policy efforts, half of Indian adults 'credit unserved': Report
Russia-Ukraine conflict can hurt growth prospects too: MPC minutes
RBI sets 3-year deadline for non-individual borrowers to get tracking code
RBI says non-banks need approval to issue credit cards, lists more rules
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Bank credit growth to hit 4-year high of 11-12% in FY23: CRISIL

Business Standard

Feasible GDP growth over the medium term is 6.5-8.5%, says RBI paper

Price stability is a necessary precondition for strong and sustainable growth, it adds

Topics
GDP growth | GDP | RBI

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 
GDP
Photo: Bloomberg

The feasible range for medium-term steady state GDP growth in India works out to 6.5-8.5 per cent, the currency and finance report of the Reserve Bank of India.

The report for 2021-22 year has the theme “Revive and Reconstruct” in the context of nurturing a durable recovery post-Covid and raising trend growth in the medium term.

“Reducing general government debt to below 66 per cent of GDP over the next five years is important to secure India’s medium-term growth prospects,” the report said.

The report prioritised inflation over growth as it said price stability is a necessary precondition for strong and sustainable growth.

RBI has clarified that the report reflects the views of the contributors and not of the Reserve Bank.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, the foreword, said, “the resilience of certain sectors like agriculture and allied activities, information technology services, exports, digitalisation and renewable energy during the Covid-19 crisis gives us the confidence that the Indian economy can stage a strong comeback.

“What adds to this confidence is the way certain other sectors used this crisis to rebuild and reconfigure. These sectors would include the organised corporate sector; the financial sector; start-ups; and more recently, the manufacturing sector,” he said.

Das said the challenge is to generate a virtuous cycle of greater opportunity for entrepreneurs to innovate and invest – businesses to attract more capital and technology; and fiscal space to manage the distributional effects of the pandemic while expanding public investment in physical infrastructure and human capital.

Read our full coverage on GDP growth

First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 16:57 IST

`
.