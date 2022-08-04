JUST IN
Business Standard

Federal Bank becomes 1st to list Payment Gateway on new tax platform

Kerala-based Federal Bank has become the first bank to list its Payment Gateway platform on the TIN 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department.

Kerala | Federal Bank | Payment Gateway

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kerala-based Federal Bank has become the first bank to list its Payment Gateway platform on the TIN 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department.

The TIN 2.0 platform went live on July 1 this year and the "Payment Gateway" has been enabled, providing one more payment option to taxpayers, who can now make their payments with ease, using modes such as Credit/Debit Card, UPI, NEFT/RTGS and Internet Banking.

Harsh Dugar, Group President & Country Head Wholesale Banking, Federal Bank, said Federal Bank is actively using digital as a key enabler of superior experience and transaction convenience.

"With an increasing number of digital first folks joining the workforce and scaling up of digital transactions across the ecosystem, we are sure that taxpayers will appreciate the convenience of tax payments brought forth by the Federal Bank by easing the process and providing multiple options," Dugar said in a statement.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 10:10 IST

