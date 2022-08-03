JUST IN
Business Standard

SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end

Last month, SBI's board had provided approval for raising up to Rs 11,000 crore via additional tier-I and tier-II bonds to meet regulatory requirements and support business growth

Topics
sbi | Additional Tier 1 bond | Banking sector

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

SBI
SBI’s bonds are likely to have a five-year call option, implying that the pricing benchmark would be the five-year government security

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is likely to issue additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds worth Rs 7,000 crore in a single tranche around the end of August, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 18:30 IST

