Fin Min asks govt banks for monthly recruitment plan as staff numbers dip

From a peak of 886,490 in 2012-13, staff strength in state-owned banks fell to 770,800 in 2020-21

Topics
public sector banks | Finance Ministry | employees

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

public sector banks
Public sector banks had 398,801 clerks and 153,628 subordinate staff in 2012-13. This has now fallen to 274,249 and 110,323, respectively.

With the number of employees working in public sector banks steadily declining over the last 10 years, the government has asked these lenders to chalk out a plan to improve staff strength.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 20:21 IST

