Fintechs see inflection point as Covid-19 gives fillip to digital modes

Because that’s where the money is,” is a quip attributed to Willie Sutton, who robbed over a hundred banks in the US.

He denied having said so in his book Where the Money Was-The Memoirs of a Bank Robber (1976), but his on-record, “You cannot rob a bank on charm and personality,” may well guide fintechs. “I don’t think it is going to be about fintechs and non-fintechs any more. All ‘fin’ will be ‘tech’, and all ‘tech’ will be ‘fin’,” says Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director (MD) at Matrix ...