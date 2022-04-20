JUST IN

Flow of money into NRI deposits till February moderates sharply, shows data

The foreign currency or FCNR deposits saw the maximum contraction

Topics
NRI deposit

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
The money in rupee-denomin­ated NRE deposits remained constant around $101 billion in February 2022 compared with a year ago

Flow of money into NRI deposits till February moderates sharply, shows data

The foreign currency or FCNR deposits saw the maximum contraction

ABHIJIT LELE

20 april

The flow of money into deposits of non-resident Indians (NRIs) moderated to $2.3 billion during April 2021-February 2022 from $8.88 billion in the year-ago period.

The outstanding deposits were down to $139.58 billion at the end of February 2022 compared with $142.35 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

The foreign currency or FCNR deposits saw the maximum contraction. They declined from $22.09 billion in February 2021 to $17.29 billion in February 2022.

The money in rupee-denomin­ated NRE deposits remained constant around $101 billion in February 2022 compared with a year ago. In contrast, the money into non-resident ordinary accounts rose from $18.46 billion in February 2021 to $21.17 billion in February 2022.

Flow of money into NRI deposits till February moderates sharply, shows data
First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 01:49 IST

