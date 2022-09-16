JUST IN
Foreign fund flows remain weak for banks despite RBI's liberal steps
Education loan redesign may overcome banks' reluctance to disburse more
Banks seek clarity on 'grey areas' from RBI on Rupee Vostro accounts
IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closes QIP issue; raises Rs 475 crore
CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO with effect from Sep 15
J-K Bank shareholders reject ESOP plan, Wani's reappointment as director
SBI Card raises Rs 500 cr through bonds on private placement basis
State Bank of India ready to open rupee trade account with Russian banks
SBI clarifies it's not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Eldeco partners HDFC Capital to form Rs 350 cr fund for housing projects
Business Standard

Foreign fund flows remain weak for banks despite RBI's liberal steps

The measures have brought in $1.5-2 billion so far; response to relaxed FX norms tepid as US rates higher, RBI not acting as counterparty

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | FCNR | FCNR(B)

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
RBI provided a relaxation on maintenance of Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits

Almost two and a half months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) further liberalised the ways by which banks can tap overseas deposits, the measures have brought in $1.5-2 billion so far, according to sources.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 20:16 IST

`
.