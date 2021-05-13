G-SAP: Second tranche of bond buying worth Rs 35k cr on May 20, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it would buy maturing between 2024 and 2035 in its second tranche of G-SAP programme.

The purchase will happen on May 20.

The had said on May 5 that it will buy Rs 35,000 crore bonds from the market, including the benchmark 10-year bonds, under the Government Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) to soften yields.

There is no security wise limit, the said.

Separately, the said it will convert/switch Rs 20,000 crore of short-term securities, maturing between 2022 and 2023) into long term maturing between 2035 and 2061.