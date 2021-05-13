G-SAP: Second tranche of bond buying worth Rs 35k cr on May 20, says RBI

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it would buy securities maturing between 2024 and 2035 in its second tranche of G-SAP programme.
The purchase will happen on May 20.
The RBI had said on May 5 that it will buy Rs 35,000 crore bonds from the market, including the benchmark 10-year bonds, under the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) to soften yields.
There is no security wise limit, the RBI said.
Separately, the RBI said it will convert/switch Rs 20,000 crore of short-term securities, maturing between 2022 and 2023) into long term securities maturing between 2035 and 2061.
