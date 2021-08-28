Government extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD, CEO for 2 years

-
-
State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.
The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.
On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.
The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India.
