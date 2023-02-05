JUST IN
IDFC First Bank to raise Rs 2,196 cr via preferential allotment of shares
Govt likely to put on hold proposal to revamp the capital gains tax regime

Given global uncertainties, rejigging the tax regime may affect market sentiment

Capital Gains Tax  | long term capital gains tax | stock markets

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax

The government is likely to put on hold the proposal to revamp the capital gains tax regime because such a move may affect market sentiment amid global uncertainties, said a senior finance ministry official.

Read our full coverage on Capital Gains Tax

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 06:16 IST

