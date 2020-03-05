Govt puts Yes Bank under moratorium; withdrawals limited to Rs 50,000

The Government, today placed ailing private sector lender under moratorium till April 03, 2020 and the (RBI) superseded its the board of directors for 30 days on serious deterioration in the financial position.

RBI in a statement said depositors can withdraw only upto Rs 50,000 from accounts. In exceptional circumstances like medical emergencies, marriages, depositors can withdraw upto Rs five lakh or amount lying in account, whichever is less.

It also appointed Prashant Kumar, ex-Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of State Bank of India as the administrator of the ailing private sector bank.

This has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank. The scheme for reconstruction and amalgamation of bank is also being put in place, RBI said in the statement.

The Reserve Bank said the depositors' interest will be fully protected and there is no need to panic.

The scheme of reconstruction or amalgamation will be drawn up in the next few days.

With the approval of the Central Government, the scheme will be in place well before the period of moratorium of thirty days ends.

The financial position of has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades.

The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank. Banking regulator has been in constant engagement with the bank’s management to find ways to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity, it added.

management had earlier indicated to the Reserve Bank that it was in talks with various investors and they were likely to be successful.

The bank was also engaged with a few private equity firms for exploring opportunities to infuse capital as per the filing in stock exchange dated February 12, 2020. These investors did hold discussions with senior officials of the Reserve Bank but for various reasons eventually did not infuse any capital.

Since a bank and market-led revival is a preferred option over a regulatory restructuring, the Reserve Bank made all efforts to facilitate such a process and gave adequate opportunity to the bank’s management to draw up a credible revival plan, which did not materialise.