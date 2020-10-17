HDFC Bank board appoints Sashidhar Jagdishan as its MD & CEO

-
The board of directors of HDFC Bank on Saturday approved appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan (Sashi) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of bank for three-year term from October 27, 2020. The Reserve Bank of India has already approved Jagdishan’s appointment.
The appointment shall be placed before the shareholders of the Bank for their approval, by way of postal ballot (through remote e-voting), bank said in filing with BSE.
Sashi joined the Bank in 1996 as Manager in the Finance function. He became business Head (Finance) in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.
He played a pivotal role in aligning the organisation in achieving the strategic objectives over the years.
Prior to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, he was the Strategic Change Agent of the Bank in addition to overseeing the functions including Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration.
He has completed his graduation in Science with specialisation in Physics. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and also holds a Master’s degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK.
