HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank acquire 8% each in ONDC

All the three banks have invested Rs 10 crore each.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Private sector lenders HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have acquired 7.84 per cent stake each in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity ONDC.

All the three banks have invested Rs 10 crore each.

Post investment, HDFC Bank holds 7.84 per cent of the equity share capital of ONDC by way of allotment of 10 lakh equity shares for Rs 10 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has subscribed to 10,00,000 equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for a consideration of Rs 10 crore, translating into an equity shareholding of 7.84 per cent in ONDC as on March 22, 2022,” the lender said in another filing.

In a separate filing, Axis Bank said ONDC on March 22 allotted Axis Bank 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 100 each for a consideration of Rs 10 crore. Post allotment, the shareholding of the bank in ONDC is 7.84 per cent.

ONDC was incorporated in India on December 30, 2021 and is into creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

The lenders said the purpose of the investment in ONDC is to help create an infrastructure to develop and transform Indian digital

commerce ecosystem.

First Published: Wed, March 23 2022. 23:15 IST

