HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank acquire 8% each in ONDC

Private sector lenders HDFC Bank, and have acquired 7.84 per cent stake each in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity ONDC.

All the three have invested Rs 10 crore each.

ONDC was incorporated in India on December 30, 2021 and is into creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

The lenders said the purpose of the investment in ONDC is to help create an infrastructure to develop and transform Indian digital

commerce ecosystem.

