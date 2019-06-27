HDFC picks Morgan Stanley, BofAML for HDB Financial Services IPO

Bank, India’s biggest lender by market value, has picked Bank of America and to manage an initial public offering of its non-banking unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The bank plans to sell the shares in Services before March 31 in a deal that may raise about Rs 100 billion ($1.4 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. Bank may hire more firms for the sale later, the people said. Selling shares in the unit will help the bank led by Managing Director Aditya Puri raise funds to expand lending as many non-bank financiers grapple with a liquidity crunch.

The credit profile of has remained unscathed even as many other shadow lenders in the country were hit by rising borrowing costs after the nation’s credit market largely shunned them post a crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services last year.

“ will get high valuation at listing and investors will lap it up on account of its strong capitalization, growing retail loan book and the parentage of Bank,” said Siddharth Purohit, a banking analyst at SMC Global Securities. “The listing will give a valuation boost to too.”



Spokesmen for and Bank of America didn’t immediately comment while a spokeswoman for declined to comment. HDFC Bank’s shares rose 1.9% to 2,467.00 rupees at 2:57 p.m. in Mumbai.

HDB Financial reported a profit of 11.5 billion rupees in the year ended March 31 on a total income of 87 billion rupees, data available on the lender’s website shows.