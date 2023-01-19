HDFC planning to raise funds by issuing commercial papers maturing in 1 mth

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Housing Development Corp plans to raise funds by issuing commercial papers maturing in one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking company will offer a yield of 7.88% on this issue, and has received commitments worth 6.50 billion rupees ($79.89 million) so far, they said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 81.3600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)