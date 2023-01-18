IndusInd Bank posts bigger-than-expected Q3 net jump of 68% to Rs 1,959 cr

-
ALSO READ
NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings
IndusInd Bank's stock rally has more legs; up to 35% upside likely: Experts
Banks' net NPA ratio at 10-yr low, GNPAs continue downward journey: RBI
PNB raises asset quality guidance, aims to lower net NPA to 3.5% by March
Bank NPAs loans may drop to 5% by March 2023 on economic rebound: Crisil
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.
The company's standalone profit, which excludes results of unit Bharat Financial Inclusion, jumped 68.7% to 19.59 billion rupees ($241 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 18.59 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Provisions dropped 35.6% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.
Indian lenders are expected to report strong numbers for the October-December quarter as lending picked up even amid a slew of central bank interest rate hikes.
On Saturday, HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, reported a 18.5% jump in profit on healthy loan growth.
Earlier this month, IndusInd had also reported that its quarterly net advances increased 19% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.
The company, on Wednesday, said its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans - a measure of asset quality - eased slightly to 2.06% at the end of December, from 2.11% at the end of September. ($1 = 81.2900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 17:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU