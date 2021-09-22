Health insurance dominates premium mop-up; motor and crop recover

-
ALSO READ
Insurers receive 1.42-million Covid-related claims in FY22, shows data
Non-life insurers' premium income up 7% YoY to Rs 14,809 cr in June
Non-life insurers' premiums up 5% in FY21 on huge contraction in motor biz
Non-life insurers' premium income rise 11.35% YoY in May to Rs 12,316 cr
Non-life insurance: Q1 Covid-related claims higher than in entire FY21
-
The motor insurance segment — which has struggled to gather pace in premium collection — is showing signs of recovery, with the segment registering a 6 per cent YoY growth rate till August this year. However, it is still down 11 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic period.
The recovery is aided by higher auto sales in August. While premiums in three-wheelers rose 59.7 per cent, commercial vehicles grew 17.7 per cent, passenger vehicles 7.6 per cent, while tractors and two-wheelers witnessed 17 per cent and 14.6 per cent growth, respectively.
The surprise element has been crop insurance, which till July this year was in the contraction zone. Crop insurance premium increased 15.3 per cent till August in FY22, driven by the kharif season crop enrolment deadlines. This has propelled crops to the third-largest business segment of general insurers, with the pole position being occupied by health insurance, followed by motor.
Health insurance recorded a 32 per cent growth rate till August compared to 12.6 per cent in the corresponding period last year, with premium growth of standalone health insurers being higher than the industry average so far. This indicates that retail premiums are growing faster than group business as the standalone health insurers derive most of their premiums from the retail segment, according to CARE Ratings.
General insurers have seen Covid-related health claims mount, especially after the second wave of the pandemic. Non-life insurers have received more Covid-related claims in the first five months of FY22 than in the entire FY21. However, these claims have begun slowing now.
In a note, CARE said non-life premiums are expected to be driven by the continued uptick in the health segment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU