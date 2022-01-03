Home loans assigned by HDFC to HDFC Bank in Q3 up marginally at Rs 7,468 cr

Housing Development Corporate (HDFC) assigned (sold) loans amounting Rs 7,468 crore to Bank in the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22), slightly higher than Rs 7,132 crore in second quarter September 2021 (Q2FY22).

Mortgage major had assigned to private lender worth Rs 7,076 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) under buyback arrangement, it said filing with BSE. Its stock closed 1.9 per cent higher at Rs 2,635.45 per share on BSE.

It sold loans worth Rs 27,591 crore in the 12 months ended December 2021 as against Rs 16,956 crore in previous 12 months.

Its gross income from dividend as Rs 195 crore in Q3FY22 as against just two crore in Q3FY21. There was no profit on sale of investments in reporting quarter as against Rs 157 crore in Q3FY21.

Also in began to keep liquidity buffer adhering with Reserve Bank of India’s directive to housing company’s effective from December 01, 2021 to maintain Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of a minimum of 50 per cent.

The Corporation was carrying approximately Rs 27,000 crore of unencumbered High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), held entirely in government securities, for purpose of LCR.

Further, approximately Rs 13,000 crore of HQLA was held for Statutory Liquidity Ratio requirements against deposits and Rs 15,000 crore is being maintained for general liquidity purposes. Thus, in aggregate, the Corporation has liquidity buffers of approximately Rs 55,000 crore, it added.