JUST IN

Home loans to be cheaper as bank has low-cost deposits: HDFC Bank chairman
Baroda BNP Paribas MF's Suresh Soni on markets and more
Richard Turrin on China's official digital currency
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
Spike in credit demand from corporate, RAM segments: Indian Bank MD & CEO
IFC will continue to raise annual India investments: South Asia Director
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc
There is ambiguity over what is called BNPL: Juspay Technologies CEO
Payout to be Rs 4k cr to return up to Rs 5 lakh to PMC depositors: Centrum
'Neither a fugitive nor a bank defaulter': Mehul Choksi
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A

Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark

Business Standard

Home loans to be cheaper as bank has low-cost deposits: HDFC Bank chairman

Cost-wise, the housing loans would certainly come at a cheaper cost because the bank has low-cost deposits or Casa [current and savings account]

Topics
Home Loan | HDFC Bank | HDFC

Manojit Saha 

The recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India’s Internal Working Group that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) should convert into a bank was a good indication for the merger, says Atanu Chakraborty, chairman of HDFC Bank, in an interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts: How can the customers benefit from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger? First look at the HDFC customers.

They will get the full bouquet of banking services in a very seamless manner. In these digital days, the customer needs the service immediately. This will be possible now because the bank has a ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Home Loan

First Published: Wed, April 06 2022. 06:05 IST

`
.