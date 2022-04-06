Home loans to be cheaper as bank has low-cost deposits: HDFC Bank chairman

The recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India’s Internal Working Group that large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) should convert into a bank was a good indication for the merger, says Atanu Chakraborty, chairman of HDFC Bank, in an interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts: How can the customers benefit from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger? First look at the HDFC customers.

They will get the full bouquet of banking services in a very seamless manner. In these digital days, the customer needs the service immediately. This will be possible now because the bank has a ...