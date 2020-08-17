JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

The entrepreneur is anchor-pin of our biz: Avendus Capital's Ranu Vohra
Business Standard

How long will it take for RBI's loan-recast plan to see the light of day?

It will take some effort to ensure that the RBI's one-time loan recast scheme works satisfactorily, reports Raghu Mohan

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Bank loans | Shaktikanta Das

Raghu Mohan 

How long will it take for the first loan-recast plan — under the scheme announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 6 — to see the light of day? Frankly, nobody has an answer; a good many senior bankers even feel it may turn out to be a non-starter. Let’s take the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) on which hinges the recast programme.

You get a glimpse of its progress only in one central bank publication — the Financial Stability Report of December 2019. The report said that as of June 2019, an ICA is yet to be signed for exposures amounting ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 06:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU