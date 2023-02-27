JUST IN
200 staff, bio-bubble and three data centres: How RBI fought Covid
RBI MPC minutes show deepening concerns over inflation pressures
RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.71% band: Poll
RBI will take required action to keep inflation in check: FM Sitharaman
Monetary policy stance must remain disinflationary, says RBI report
RBI may consider priority sector status to green hydrogen projects
Loans on debit cards to be governed by digital lending guidelines: RBI
Bank credit grows at 16.3% to Rs 133.41 trillion, shows RBI data
How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?
RBI to frame guidelines on penal charges for default in loan servicing
You are here: Home » Finance Â» RBI Policy Â» News
Rupee recovers from 82.95 per dollar on likely heavy USD sales by RBI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

200 staff, bio-bubble and three data centres: How RBI fought Covid

Over 100 measures undertaken by the regulator to preserve financial stability

Topics
RBI | Coronavirus | RBI Financial Stability Report

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) went on a war footing and created a “bio-bubble” arrangement across its data centres to ensure all its critical functions ran with zero downtime and full efficacy during the pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:33 IST

`
.