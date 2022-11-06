How two RBI circulars could impact fundraising in fintech space going ahead

Ask Vinayak Burman, founder and managing partner of Vertices Partners, a law firm, how deep the cut will be for Indian fintech’ fund-raising, and he says: “They will be compelled to revisit their business models. Higher scrutiny prior to deal closures is expected.” Fintechs have had a bull run. According to Bain & Company (India Fintech Report 2022: Sailing Through Turbulent Tides), they have guzzled $35 billion since 2000. An estimated $8.4 billion will flow in 2022 — healthy, but lower from the $10 billion in 2021.