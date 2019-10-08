IDBI Bank to resume corporate lending in limited way for existing customers

IDBI Bank, which has been under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) prompt corrective action, will resume corporate lending in a limited way to existing customers with a high credit rating. It has received the RBI’s nod for taking an exposure to clients. The bank was waiting to meet capital adequacy norms before starting corporate lending.

It received more than Rs 9,000 crore as equity capital from Life Insurance Corporation of India and the government in the second quarter. LIC holds 51 per cent in the erstwhile public sectoro bank. Rakesh Sharma, managing ...