IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore

on Tuesday said it has posted 9.75 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,17,243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gross Funded Assets stood at Rs 1,06,828 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits also rose 20.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83,793 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 69,368 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

The bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 51.9 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

