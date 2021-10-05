IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore

-
ALSO READ
Of Covid deaths, bank deposits and bad loans
In FY22, our loan book should grow by 20%: IDFC First Bank MD & CEO
IDFC First Bank planning to make home loans 40% of total portfolio
Home loan: Go with a lender charging lower risk premium, say experts
Moody's affirms ratings for IDBI Bank's long-term deposits at "Ba2"
-
IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has posted 9.75 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,17,243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Gross Funded Assets stood at Rs 1,06,828 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's deposits also rose 20.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 83,793 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 69,368 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.
The bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 51.9 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU