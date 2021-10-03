Federal Bank records 10% loan growth in Q2

Private sector lender on Sunday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,37,309 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Total advances stood at Rs 1,25,209 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits also rose by 10 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,71,995 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,56,747 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits--current account and saving deposits(CASA)were up by 18 per cent to Rs 62,191 crore.

