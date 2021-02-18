IDFC First Bank gets board approval for Rs 3,000 crore fund mop-up

-
ALSO READ
BS CEO Round Table: Six bank chiefs discuss paradigm shift in banking space
Banking stocks: Street step-siding the brewing retail-loan stress
IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card payment on phone next week
Diversification, deposit growth put IDFC First ahead of Bandhan Bank
IDFC First, IndusInd Bank: AGR verdict will not dent earnings, say experts
-
Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means.
The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as the strong outlook for economic recovery in India.
The board of the bank has approved raising of funds "up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a private placement, Qualified Institutions Placement, Follow-on Public Offering or a combination thereof," IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said it may raise the fund in one or more tranches.
The bank's scrip closed 3.01 per cent up at Rs 58.10 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU