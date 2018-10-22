IL&FS board appoints financial, restructuring advisors for turnaround plan

The newly-reconstituted board of directors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has appointed two financial and transaction advisors (FTAs), as well as a restructuring advisor, for developing and executing a resolution plan for the crisis-hit non-banking financial company.

The board has appointed and as FTAs to the group, after evaluating proposals from several investment banks and advisory firms, a company spokesperson said.

has been appointed by the board as the restructuring advisor for the group. The professional services firm, which specialises in turnaround management, was also an advisor to the old board of IL&FS, which was superseded on October 1 after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take over the beleaguered company.





The two FTAs will advise the board on financial-transaction decisions and are responsible for undertaking a valuation of any proposed disinvestment and/or monetisation decision that the new board might take in the coming weeks.

will "assist the board in maintain(ing) strict controls on and managing liquidity on a day-to-day basis at all levels in the group, evolving a resolution plan, and management of stakeholders as regards the resolution at the time of the implementation," stated the spokesperson.



The trouble began when the company defaulted on Rs 12 billion worth of loans to the Small Industries Development Bank of India in August and September and later spiralled into further defaults, including Rs 1.72 billion on inter-corporate deposits, Rs 145.7 million in letters of credit and Rs 1 billion on repayment of principal and interest for a loan facility in October, so far.

A proposed rights issue for IL&FS, decided by the previous board, to raise Rs 45 billion devolved last Friday, creating further uncertainty for the company as it needs around Rs 35 billion in liquidity support. The issue was open from October 5 to October 19.





The company has Rs 40 billion worth of debt and bonds coming up for redemption in the coming weeks.

The group, the infrastructure and financial conglomerate, has a debt of over Rs 910 billion as of September 30, 2018.