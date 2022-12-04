In King Cash's castle: Businesses in disarray, RBI to take a closer look

Last week, the (RBI) held a stock-taking meeting with the Logistics Association (CLA). A key issue that figured in the discussions was ATM cassette-swaps — lockable trays for replenishment, as opposed to loose loading. Introduced on April 18, 2018, they were to be added, the RBI had made clear, in a phased manner to cover “at least one-third of ATMs” every year. The process was to be completed by FY21.

