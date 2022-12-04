JUST IN
Anonymity achieved in all retail CBDC wallet-to-wallet dealings done so far
Business Standard

In King Cash's castle: Businesses in disarray, RBI to take a closer look

The CLA has submitted a "confidential update" to the banking regulator, which has also set up an internal committee to monitor developments

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | cash | ATMs

Raghu Mohan 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held a stock-taking meeting with the Cash Logistics Association (CLA). A key issue that figured in the discussions was ATM cassette-swaps — lockable trays for cash replenishment, as opposed to loose loading. Introduced on April 18, 2018, they were to be added, the RBI had made clear, in a phased manner to cover “at least one-third of ATMs” every year. The process was to be completed by FY21.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 23:01 IST

`
