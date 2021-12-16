In tandem: Steady depreciation in rupee spells trouble for stock prices

A steady depreciation in the rupee spells trouble for the rally on D-Street. Historically, most rallies in the equity market have occurred either when the rupee has appreciated or has been stable. In contrast, a decline in the value of the rupee against the dollar has been accompanied by market decline.

For example, the BSE Sensex is down around 2.6 per cent since the beginning of November, against a similar 1.9 per cent fall in the value of the rupee against the dollar in the period. On Wednesday, the equity market and the rupee ended in red. The Indian currency closed on ...