Indian Bank launches e-facility for restructuring of personal loans

-
ALSO READ
Loan restructuring: Who can avail the scheme? All you should know
'Sufficient comfort': State-owned lenders back RBI loan restructuring norms
SBI economists pitch for sector-specific loan recast after moratorium ends
RBI fields FaQs on loan recast, clears air over OTR, loan against property
PNB calls for change in loan recast scheme, cites 'tough times'
-
State-run Indian Bank on Thursday said it has launched a facility on its website for its personal loan borrowers to submit the requests for restructuring of their loans under the Reserve Bank of India's one-time loan recast norms.
In August this year, the RBI had announced a one-time restructuring scheme for personal loan and corporate borrowers affected by COVID-19 stress.
The bank said the requests for restructuring from retail borrowers be registered with a unique reference number.
The lender will inform customers through SMS to visit their respective branches with required documents for completion of restructuring process, the release said.
Retail borrowers who have not applied online can also visit their branch along with the required documents for considering the restructuring of their personal loan accounts, the lender said.
Last month, State Bank of India (SBI) had launched a facility on its website to help retail customers check their eligibility for one-time loan restructuring.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU