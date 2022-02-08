JUST IN
New business premium of life insurance firms sees tepid growth
Business Standard

Indian Bank net profit rises 34% to Rs 690 crore in Dec quarter

'A major reason for the rise in net profit was improvement in asset quality', said Shanti Lal Jain

Indian Bank | Q3 results

BS Reporter 

Indian Bank

Indian Bank posted a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit during the December quarter to Rs 690 crore, led by an improvement in asset quality.
“A major reason for the rise in net profit was improvement in asset quality. Deposits and Casa ratio during the quarter also improved,” said Shanti Lal Jain, the managing director and chief executive officer.

First Published: Tue, February 08 2022. 01:21 IST

