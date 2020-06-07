JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Features » Banks

RBI's Rs 500-crore fund to promote digital payments in small towns
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank cuts MCLR by 30 bps, to bring down interest on loans

IOB reduced its interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 30 basis points in overnight tenor and by 20 bps in one month to one year tenors

Topics
Indian Overseas Bank | MCLR | MSME

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
.Hence, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper, said the Chennai-based state-owned bank.

Public sector lender, Indian Overseas Bank has cut the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.30 per cent across all tenors, which will bring down the cost for consumer loans.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, against which most of the consumer and retail loans are priced, has been cut by 0.20 per cent from June 10, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) said in a release on Sunday.

IOB reduced its interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 30 basis points in overnight tenor and by 20 bps in one month to one year tenors.

ALSO READ: Gross direct tax collection declines 4.92% to Rs 12.33 trn in FY20

Hence, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper, said the Chennai-based state-owned bank.

The bank has also reduced its interest rate on loans linked to Repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR) from 7.25 per cent to 6.85 per cent per annum, IOB said.

Retail loans (housing, education, vehicle, etc) and credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are linked to RLLR, will now be available at cheaper rates, it added.
First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU