JUST IN
Indian rupee weakens 0.3% to 79.69 as oil companies soak up dollars
Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.47 against US dollar amid rate hike concerns
Rupee slides as US CPI data stokes speculation of 100 bps Fed hike
Rupee falls 30 paise against US dollar to 79.44 on hawkish Fed outlook
Rupee depreciates 43 paise to 79.60 against US dollar in early trade
Bond yields drop, rupee logs biggest single-day gain since July 27
Rupee doesn't need defending, it can take care of itself: CEA Nageswaran
Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting
Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level
India is not defending rupee, it can take care of itself: CEA Nageswaran
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.47 against US dollar amid rate hike concerns
Business Standard

Indian rupee weakens 0.3% to 79.69 as oil companies soak up dollars

The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data earlier this week bolstered bets of a third large rate hike by the Fed next week

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | oil companies

Reuters 

Indian Rupee, Rupee, Currency

The Indian rupee declined on Thursday due to strong demand for the U.S. dollar from oil companies, while markets braced for a big rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The partially convertible rupee closed down 0.3% at 79.6975 per dollar, having fallen up to 79.7250 during the session.

Traders do not expect any intervention till the 79.90 levels, so, based on that, oil companies have stepped in to buy dollars, a foreign exchange dealer at a private bank said.

There was a lack of inflows in the market compared to the past few sessions, the dealer added.

The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data earlier this week bolstered bets of a third large rate hike by the Fed next week.

The rupee is under pressure because a 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed seems most likely and the central bank is expected to give hawkish signals at its policy meeting, a different trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The dollar index held its ground, even edging closer to the 110 level.

Meanwhile, Indian equities reversed course to decline 0.4%. Inflows into the stock markets this month have not matched the pace of August.

Foreign investors were net sellers of local shares worth 13.9 billion Indian rupees ($174.43 million) on Wednesday, preliminary official data showed, after being net buyers of $1.2 billion worth of stocks this month through Tuesday.

On the debt side, yields on the benchmark 10-year bond rose 8 basis points to 7.2386%, the biggest jump in six weeks.

($1 = 79.6900 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 15:49 IST

`
.