Inflation expectation, consumer confidence rise, says RBI survey

'For a majority of population and age groups, uncertainty in inflation expectations increased for both three-month and one-year horizons, as compared to the previous survey round' the RBI said

The household inflation expectation and consumer confidence rose in March, according to surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Households’ median inflation perception for the current period remained unchanged at 9.7 per cent in the latest survey round, while the expectations for both three months and one-year ahead rose by 10 basis points each to 10.7 per cent and 10.8 per cent, respectively, compared to January 2022 round.

“For a majority of population and age groups, uncertainty in inflation expectations increased for both three-month and one-year horizons, as compared to the previous survey round,” the RBI said.

Three months ahead of expectations for overall prices and inflation were generally aligned to those for food and non-food products, while one-year ahead expectations were more aligned to those for non-food products and services.

Consumer confidence for the current period continued on its recovery path. “The current situation index (CSI) improved further in March 2022 on the back of improved sentiments on general economic situation, employment and household income,” the RBI said.

Households’ opinion about current and future spending remained in positive territory and was bolstered by a rise in both essential and discretionary spending, the RBI said while releasing the surveys on Friday.

First Published: Sat, April 09 2022. 01:22 IST

