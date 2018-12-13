Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi, says CBI

-
The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, who is accused of cheating state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 130 billion in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, officials said Thursday.
"The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies cheated the bank of Rs 70 billion, has taken citizenship of Antigua.ALSO READ: I-T report red-flagged Nirav Modi, Choksi dealings months before PNB scam
