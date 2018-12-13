JUST IN
Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi, says CBI

Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies cheated the bank of Rs 70 billion, has taken citizenship of Antigua

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, who is accused of cheating state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 130 billion in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, officials said Thursday.

"The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies cheated the bank of Rs 70 billion, has taken citizenship of Antigua.

First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 11:55 IST

