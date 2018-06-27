PNB scam: Choksi moves court, seeks cancellation of non-bailable warrant

owner Mehul has moved an application in the Special court, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant in connection with the Bank (PNB) fraud case.

cited ill-health and threat to life as reasons for seeking cancellation.

He said that due to ill-health, it would not be possible for him to travel and attend the court.

He added, he is apprehensive of his safety in India, and said that he cannot even disclose his location to the court at this stage.

was represented by his lawyer Sanjay Abbot in the special CBI court.

On April 8, the (CBI) had issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against celebrity jeweller and his uncle and business partner,

The warrants were issued after a special CBI court in Mumbai allowed the same.

The Bank (PNB) detected a multi-crore scam, wherein and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.