United Bank of India hikes deposit rates across select maturities by 0.25%

State-owned India United Bank of India on Wednesday raised deposit rates across select maturities by 0.25 per cent.
With the increase, fixed deposit rate for one-year tenure will increase to 6.5 per cent from existing 6.35 per cent, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The interest rate for fixed deposits between 1-3 years will increase to 6.25 per cent from 6 per cent.
The bank has revised the rate of interest on domestic term deposits for less than Rs 1 crore, with effect from December 14, 2018, it said.
