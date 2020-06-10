Irdai asks insurers, TPAs to disclose infra details of hospitals in network

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers and third party administrators (TPA) to disclose medical infrastructure details of hospitals in their provider network.



Insurers and TPAs have been asked to provide details of medical infrastructure of hospitals including bed strength, number of doctors (both full time and part time), qualified nurses, intensive care unit beds, doctors as well as nurses exclusively available for ICU and the accreditation received by the hospital in their provider network. These details will have to be updated by the insurers at the end of every financial year and disclosed by the end of June.



Apart from the details of medical infrastructure, the insurers will also have to disclose details such as doctor-bed ratio, nurse-bed ratio, average admission time, average discharge time, average length of stay for medical cases, average length of stay for surgical cases, and C section rate. These directions will come into effect from April, 2021 and the data for financial year ending March 2021 has to be published before end of June, 2021.

