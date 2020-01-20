It's divided house at RBI over new oversight cadre; board meet on Feb 15

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is heading towards a human resource crisis, with a majority of its officers indicating to their reporting heads that they want to opt out of the unified regulatory and supervisory cadre, which came into effect from November 1, 2019.

The deadline for officers to decide on their career path in the biggest organisational rejig in the central bank’s 85-year history ends on January 31. The immediate fallout could be its disruptive impact on the supervisory process for 2020 — and beyond — given the manpower shortfall, even as more entities ...