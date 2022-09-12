J&K Bank to increase exposure to corporate borrowers, PSUs: MD Prakash

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) plans to increase its exposure substantially to high-rated small- and mid-scale corporate borrowers and AAA/AA-rated PSUs across the country. It has deputed its personnel for better management, creation of clusters in Mohali, Lucknow and to drive business productivity and growth, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash told Nikunj Ohri in an interview. The bank will also target Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Mohali through tie-ups, and hold campaigns for retail asset/liability products with a focus to improve its CASA. It is looking to collaborate with Fintechs to venture into areas like co-lending, digital on-boarding of customers, credit risk automation and data analytics. Excerpts:

