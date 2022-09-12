JUST IN
J&K Bank to increase exposure to corporate borrowers, PSUs: MD Prakash
Ours is more than a business correspondent model: Spice Money's Dilip Modi
Aim to strike balance between secured, unsecured loans: Ujjivan SFB CEO
Tamilnad Mercantile settling all disputes, keen on opening branches: CEO
We are on the path of recovery, says Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha
Have expressed clear preference for front-loaded rate action: Jayanth Varma
Karur Vysya Bank's intention is to grow granular: MD & CEO R Ramesh Babu
Over next few quarters, Axis Bank will increase stake: Max Life CEO
Trading desks should prepare for much lower liquidity surpluses: B Prasanna
Looking through supply-side inflation is a flawed approach: Viral Acharya
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A
HDFC Bank issues e-BG, AEBC appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO, and more
Business Standard

J&K Bank to increase exposure to corporate borrowers, PSUs: MD Prakash

In a Q&A, Baldev Prakash said the lender will also target Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Mohali through tie-ups, and hold campaigns for retail asset/liability products in order to improve its CASA

Topics
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | Q&A | Jammu and Kashmir

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Baldev Prakash, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) MD and CEO
Baldev Prakash, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) MD and CEO

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) plans to increase its exposure substantially to high-rated small- and mid-scale corporate borrowers and AAA/AA-rated PSUs across the country. It has deputed its personnel for better management, creation of clusters in Mohali, Lucknow and Bengaluru to drive business productivity and growth, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash told Nikunj Ohri in an interview. The bank will also target Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Mohali through tie-ups, and hold campaigns for retail asset/liability products with a focus to improve its CASA. It is looking to collaborate with Fintechs to venture into areas like co-lending, digital on-boarding of customers, credit risk automation and data analytics. Excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Jammu & Kashmir Bank

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 19:26 IST

`
.