Kotak Mahindra Bank completes tech integration with new e-filing portal

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Thursday that it has completed the technical integration with the new portal.

The private sector lender said, through a media release, that its customers – both individual and corporate – can pay direct taxes through the e-pay tax slab on the portal through net banking or a visit to a branch.

The portal will make the tax payment process instant, the bank said, adding that it was one of the first to become fully integrated with the new department portal.

“With this facility, Kotak Bank becomes one of the first to offer a direct taxes payment ecosystem across all our channels. We are continuously innovating to make this experience more customer centric, convenient and secure,” Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta said.

In October 2021, Bank was the first private bank to receive approval as a collections partner for taxes after all were permitted to participate in government business.



Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd