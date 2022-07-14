JUST IN

Kotak Mahindra Bank completes tech integration with new e-filing portal

With this, Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes one of the first private banks to be fully integrated with the new Income Tax department portal

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Thursday that it has completed the technical integration with the new e-filing portal.

The private sector lender said, through a media release, that its customers – both individual and corporate – can pay direct taxes through the e-pay tax slab on the portal through net banking or a visit to a branch.

The e-filing portal will make the tax payment process instant, the bank said, adding that it was one of the first private banks to become fully integrated with the new Income Tax department portal.

“With this facility, Kotak Bank becomes one of the first to offer a direct taxes payment ecosystem across all our channels. We are continuously innovating to make this experience more customer centric, convenient and secure,” Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta said.

In October 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank was the first private bank to receive approval as a collections partner for taxes after all banks were permitted to participate in government business.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 21:44 IST

